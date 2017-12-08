Features

WATCH | How a township pharmacy can take care of your health

08 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/Kurhan.
123RF/Kurhan.
Image: 123RF

Everyone wants to live a healthy life and taking care of their health is top priority.

Pheladi Lamola owner of Tsebo Pharmacy explains why she decided to open up a pharmacy in the township without any funding.

Township pharmacy good for the community.

