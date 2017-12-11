A different design for women empowerment that doesn't stereotype

Marli Grobbelaar loves pink, and pretty things too but she’s no stereotype. With more than enough misconceptions about how women should look and dress, the design student at the Cape Town Creative Academy has set out to use clothing as her weapon against the patriarchy.

Grobbelaar is the creator of delicate sleepwear and bralettes that are both comfortable and beautiful. While most lingerie is marketed as sexy – for the benefit of someone to look at – Grobbelaar’s pieces are designed with the wearer in mind, focusing on comfort, body positivity and empowerment.