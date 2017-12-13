Ordinary Afrikaans woman makes world class hip-hop beats

Matching Kay Faith’s sound to her person takes a moment. A hip-hop and trap music enthusiast, the sound engineer, whose birth certificate reads Karien Barnard, grew up in an Afrikaans family in Knysna.

She was exposed to a wide array of music in those early years and came to appreciate the lot, but it was hip-hop that captured her heart. So, when her fine art portfolio got lost in the mail on its way to the UCT applications office, she took a chance on a sound engineering course at the Cape Audio College.