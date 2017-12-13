Features

WATCH |How you can break bad business habits

13 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
Business solutions.
Image: Supplied.

Daily life is filled with bad habits like chewing nails or procrastinating.

When your bad habits start to affect your professional life it is time to take action.  Stephanie Vermuelen, expert on emotional intelligence, tells us how to break our bad habits.

Breaking bad business habits.

