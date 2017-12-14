Features

WATCH: Everything you need to know about having a website

14 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/Andriy Popov.
123RF/Andriy Popov.
Image: 123RF

Today is the digital age and your business website could make or break you so getting it right is essential.

Yasmeen Alli, academy manager at Raizcorp, shares everything you need to know about a business website, from the definition, to how to make yours perfect.

Tips about having a business website.

WATCH: How your body language can reveal the truth more than what you say

Gilan Gork a mentalist provides a master class of reading body language.
Features
9 days ago

Making the right choices contribute to a better life

We live in a truly magnificent universe; there is a vast amount of wonder, beauty and so much to appreciate all around us.
Features
8 days ago

What I'm watching: Teddy Mattera, writer & director

The director of 'Max and Mona' tells us what type of series he can't get enough of
Lifestyle
4 days ago

WATCH | How a township pharmacy can take care of your health

Everyone wants to live a healthy life and taking care of their health is top priority.
Features
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Career match your personality type for greater job pleasure Features
  2. WATCH | How to unpack a writing career Features
  3. WATCH |How to start a fast food business just under R1000.00 Features
  4. 5 truths about university life Features
  5. Know more to do more: SebenzaLIVE helps SA’s youth find work Features

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X