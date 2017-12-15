Marine biologist dives in with the sharks for environmental impact

When she was 11 years old, Alison Towner read a book her father wrote. She’d lost him six years earlier.

A passionate angler and journalist by trade, his story was about the great salmon migrations, and she loved it. Within her father’s words, Towner found something of his heart and what he’d lived for, as well as the source of her own fascination with the sea – while other kids played with Barbie and Action Man, she sat fixated before shark tapes and churned out fact sheets about the creatures on her typewriter.