Features

WATCH: How gourmet is changing township catering businesses

15 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/Oleksandr Bolotov.
123RF/Oleksandr Bolotov.
Image: 123RF

Sakhile Nhlangothi is a chef from Pretoria who has opened his own catering business. 

After obtaining his qualifications he has plucked up the courage to introduce gourmet food into township life and this is how he is doing it.

Gourment catering in townships.

WATCH | How in public relations its never the same day job

In public relations the client is your first priority before anything else.
Features
8 days ago

Extraordinary motorized bicycles for township development

When Nkosana Madi investigates a contraption, be it a simple tool or more advanced technology, he doesn’t see it for what it is, but for what it ...
Features
15 days ago

WATCH | How to unpack a writing career

Chief copyright editor, Zethu Zulu and publisher and author, Thabisa Mahlape, discuss some of the misconceptions about writing as a career.
Features
4 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Career match your personality type for greater job pleasure Features
  2. WATCH |How to start a fast food business just under R1000.00 Features
  3. Ordinary Afrikaans woman makes world class hip-hop beats Features
  4. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  5. How success comes from taking care of your body Features

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X