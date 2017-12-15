WATCH: How gourmet is changing township catering businesses
15 December 2017 - 12:00
Sakhile Nhlangothi is a chef from Pretoria who has opened his own catering business.
After obtaining his qualifications he has plucked up the courage to introduce gourmet food into township life and this is how he is doing it.
Gourment catering in townships.
