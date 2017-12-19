Features

WATCH/LISTEN |What you need to know about changing careers

19 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
Changing careers.
The average person typically changes career paths up to seven times, according to Kay Vittee, CEO of Quest. 

Despite the common nature of career-switching, nothing really prepares anyone on how to go about it.  Vittee shares her insights on the best ways to change your career and how to know if that is really what you want.

