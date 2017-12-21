A way to grow your business with a joint venture

JV agreements are usually characterized by shared ownership, shared profits and losses, shared governance or decision making, and shared risks. Each party retains ownership of their own personal fixed assets as well as their current assets.

For this reason, it is important to open a separate bank account for the joint venture, as well as to keep a separate set of accounts. The parties share the expenses for the project for which the JV is formed and they also share the profits or losses of the JV.

Advantages of JVs

A JV allows businesses the opportunity to access new capacity and expertise. The business can have greater access to the market or new geographic markets. It also creates access to greater resources, including specialised staff and technology. Risks are shared with the other party of the JV.

Disadvantages of JVs

It can take time and effort to build a good relationship with another business. Where the objectives of the JV are not put down in writing clearly, issues can arise. Parties may not contribute the same levels of expertise, investment or assets and this could cause friction. Further, the differences in corporate culture and management styles may result in poor integration and co-operation.