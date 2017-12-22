Young entrepreneur creates proudly SA mobile units

Civil engineer turned entrepreneur Itumeleng Leepile from Thaba Nchu, in the Free State, saw a gap in the market to make mobile units such as kitchens, toilets and butcheries.

“No one makes mobile units in the Free State. I was inspired to help out other small businesses, like mine, which are in the catering sector,” he said.

Leepile believes his products have helped small catering companies become more effective and efficient. The company has four employees and five interns.

“Students struggle to do the practical training they need to get their diploma. This is my way of helping them get their qualifications on time,” he said.