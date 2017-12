Understand that you have a unique gift that is waiting to be discovered and put to use, to create the life of your dreams.

Although this gift of your unique personality and individual talents may seem hidden, once you find yours, use it with persistence and you will be rewarded with a sense of happiness and deep satisfaction, nothing else can provide.

Examine your life to see whether you are you choosing to live a superficial life and acting like a victim of your circumstances, because you find accepting and acting on the reality, that you have the power to have, do and be anything you choose too daunting?

Stop hiding from your magnificence and make the choice to once again become the director of your own future and learn to live your potential.