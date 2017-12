Sarah Isaacs stands still and gazes towards her subject. There’s a shy smile and a laugh, as the woman standing nude behind a bouquet of flowers shares this vulnerable moment with the photographer.

Isaacs ducks behind her camera. Setting and focusing her frame, she hopes to capture the essence of the moment. Her muse isn’t perfect, but she’s the real thing.

Her motivation for taking portraits of women as they are, hips, bums, blemishes and all, is to give her subjects power by celebrating the ordinary. She knows the feeling of being insecure.