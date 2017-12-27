Art gives hope & the freedom of expression

Using a variety of textiles and found material, Chirrime creates works that speak back to her past and her womanhood. A recurring theme is the ocean, influenced by tales of mermaids in Mozambique and dreams of the sea. “I return to the ocean because it’s my home. It’s where I feel alive, where I feel healed,” she explains. Chirrime had her first solo exhibition at the Association of Photography in Maputo.

But with few opportunities to grow in her home country and surrounded by memories of the past, she moved to Cape Town in 2005. Going from gallery to gallery with photos of her work, she was finally accepted to do a residency at Greatmore Studios.

The resulting attention saw her pieces being displayed around the world. She also exhibited at 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London last year. “I’m very proud to be an African female artist. I work for myself and that gives me strength,” she says.