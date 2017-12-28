Top tips to use for your business

Take full advantage of all the free social media out there

Before you go out and blow money on advertising, capitalise on the free online access that leads you directly to your customers. Blog, tweet with humour, and make as many friends as you can on Facebook. You can quickly build a huge following of customers willing to try your new product without spending anything on advertising.

Choose only really good people

Make sure you pick good people to build your business with, as they’ll determine 80% of your success. The best people are honest and have lots of enthusiasm. Don’t worry too much about their level of experience when you’re interviewing, as the right attitude always delivers much more than just experience.

Focus on what’s already working for you and do more of it

When you look for ways to expand your business, the real pot of gold is usually the same stuff that’s already proven successful. So, before you move on to the next exciting project or a new strategy, slow down. Do a lot more of what’s already working and then do the new stuff.

Never stop networking

Never stop pushing, never stop networking. Keep looking for business or providing the best service. It’s hard to always believe, but as a self-employed person, you simply have no choice. Never stop.

Stop putting it off

Procrastination is the enemy of success. The time you waste on stalling breeds guilt, and guilt deflates energy and sometimes even leads to depression. When you feel stuck and can’t seem to move ahead, always remember that you don’t have to get it right, you must just get it going.

Be decisive

Don’t wait for everything to be perfect. Instead of seeking the impossible, efficient decision makers tend to leap without all the answers and trust that they’ll be able to build their wings on the way down.