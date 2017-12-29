Trading extremes to build a clinic for people in need

Through her monumental run, Den Hond aims to raise enough to build a permanent clinic. Now famous for having carried a South African flag to the top of the world’s highest mountain, signed by the children for whom she was climbing, she will take the very same flag on her journey through the desert.

Aside from delivering immediate relief to people who desperately need it, Den Hond puts her body on the line to conquer our planet’s harshest environments to inspire others. She hopes that her victories over her physical limits motivate others to take on the mountains and endure the deserts in their own lives.

• This article was originally published in the Beautiful News.