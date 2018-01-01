What you should leave behind to exchange each day for something worthwhile
Your values influence your thoughts, feelings, words, actions and shape your personality, giving you the direction needed to discover what will create true and sustained happiness in your life.
Choose your values very wisely and use them daily as guides to deliver your own dream future. When you invest the time into discovering and defining your values, you create the foundation for understanding your guide for daily living.
Getting exactly what you want in life is in essence asking “WHAT DO I VALUE?” When you can answer that question completely and honestly, you are establishing the foundation for all your needs and wants. You can then choose freely as you create the framework for understanding your options and the potential consequences of all your choices in life.
Your values and emotions are the guides that influence your daily thoughts, feelings, words and deeds. They are what shape your personality and give you direction and the insight to live according to your true life purpose. When you learn to use these guides effectively – you will have mastered your life.
It is worthwhile to do a Value exercise to determine your highest values. Your vision and values defines the why behind everything you do and forms the foundation for where you will arrive one day.
The time invested in discovering your vision and defining your values will most certainly be worth the effort and will make finding and staying on the path to the magic of life really simple
Practice the art of appreciating the value you have to offer the universe and you will begin to make the kind of impact you desire. Forever banish those self-doubts and allow your excellence to begin to shine through. What are you waiting for; you are one really incredible person, with so much to offer the universe.
Guard your integrity and be very selective around the commitments and promises you make, as you “MUST” honour all of them. You have no choice over what you get to bring into this world, but you most certainly get to choose the reputation you create, while you are here.
Exchange each day for something worthwhile, for each time the sun passes overhead, today has gone forever and tomorrow has come. Do not waste one second, apply the gift of your free will positively, to everything you do and invest your efforts into activities that add value to both you and the world.
Once today is gone, make sure that what you leave behind is of value.
• Proudly brought to you by Andrew Horton.
