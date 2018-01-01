What you should leave behind to exchange each day for something worthwhile

Your values influence your thoughts, feelings, words, actions and shape your personality, giving you the direction needed to discover what will create true and sustained happiness in your life.

Choose your values very wisely and use them daily as guides to deliver your own dream future. When you invest the time into discovering and defining your values, you create the foundation for understanding your guide for daily living.

Getting exactly what you want in life is in essence asking “WHAT DO I VALUE?” When you can answer that question completely and honestly, you are establishing the foundation for all your needs and wants. You can then choose freely as you create the framework for understanding your options and the potential consequences of all your choices in life.