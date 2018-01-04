How to research a career that's best for you

If you’re in the process of considering which career to study for or go into, it may help to do some research. This may seem like a lot of work, but you’ll be spending the next 40 odd years working so it’s important to spend some time and energy on this task.

Here are some tips on how to research careers:

What should you research?

One of the easiest ways to research just about anything these days is to use Google. There really is so much information available online. Although, you shouldn’t depend exclusively on the Internet, it will give you a good idea. Go to www.google.co.za and type in the following phrases in the search box at the top and then clicking on the articles that come up after the search to read them.

Job duties (this is what the job will entail). Type ‘Job duties and responsibilities [profession] South Africa’ in the Google search bar.

Qualifications necessary (which degree, certificate or courses you need to study).

Type ‘Qualifications needed for [profession] South Africa’ in the Google search bar.

Training requirements (sometimes, you have to do some form of practical training in addition to your studies to qualify for a career). Type ‘Training requirements for [profession] in South Africa.

Job outlook (this will bring up interesting articles about the particular profession or job you’re searching for, from which you can deduct whether it’s in high demand or a job that’s being phased out. Type ‘Outlook for [profession] in South Africa’.

Employers of the profession. (This will tell you if it’s small companies or huge conglomerates, and government and NGOs or the private sector that employs the profession you’re searching for). Type ‘Employers of [profession] in South Africa’.