Young survivor & entrepreneur helps others despite her health condition

One rude awakening everyone experiences is that living is expensive. This realization tends to come about in the senior years of school and university life is known for the financial burdens it brings.

Students, being young and versatile, have found many ways to keep afloat financially – typically by getting a part-time job. Some are brave enough to start up entire businesses whilst tackling their academics.

It may sound ambitious, but if one has the time, energy, and smarts, why not?