Features

Gap year challenges & cons you need to know

11 January 2018 - 07:00 By EvenMe
123RF/ rawpixel.
123RF/ rawpixel.
Image: 123RF

While there are many great reasons to hit the pause button before stepping foot on campus, there are a few considerations for students contemplating a gap year.

You can easily lose momentum. Skills you had, such as essay writing, and knowledge you learned through your courses may be forgotten, making the transition back to school difficult.

If you choose to travel, taking a gap year can take a huge financial toll. If you are unsure of the risk, ask yourself, “Is this a wise investment for myself or just a really expensive vacation?”

It may be important to start early in your career. If you choose to go into a field that requires years of experience in order to succeed, being a year behind may not be the best option.

You’re doing it for the wrong reasons. Wanting to attend countless parties is not a valid reason to take a gap year. Taking a gap year because you were rejected from your top school choice is not a good reason either – it will only make you feel worse. Above all, it can set you careening off of your career path. It’s best to look into the schools you were accepted to. You never know; you may end up loving your new school. If you don’t, you can always put in transfer applications.

To truly make your experience worthwhile, a lot of planning is involved. This means looking at travel plans, accommodations and work/volunteer opportunities. You should also be weighing your options; looking at the costs and benefits of taking a year off as opposed to going to school. 

Here’s how to choose a career that’s right for you

So, you’re just about to finish school and your parents, aunts, uncles, friends and just about everyone you see are asking, “What are you going to do ...
Features
1 month ago

If you’ve decided on what you want to do, there may still be one more obstacle in your way: your parents. If unaware of the benefits of a gap year, they may disapprove and discourage you from taking a year off. They may also believe that taking a gap year will lead you to discontinuing your studies altogether. If this is the case, educate your parents on the benefits of taking a gap year and show them your plans to use it wisely and productively.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Fake colleges on the rise & destroying SA education Features
  2. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. Young survivor & entrepreneur helps others despite her health condition Features
  5. Successful student-run biotechnology empire creates jobs Features

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X