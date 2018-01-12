Overcoming challenges through learning is always the best option
After you have overcome any challenge that may have come your way, pause and reflect on everything that can be learned from that experience. Never allow lessons to escape, because you were too busy to reflect on them long enough, to gain the knowledge they have to offer.
When you are faced with any challenges, you have only a few choices, you can either learn from them, hide from them or you can run from them. Learning is always the best option, so stop cowering and make the choice to learn from any challenges and then do what it takes to boldly walk through them. Drowning is never a result of falling into water; you only drown if you stay in the water
Rise to the challenge and realize that you have a unique capacity to shape your life. Search around and especially within yourself for the kind of growth that will shape and fulfill you. This challenge may seem impossible, but the effort will most certainly be worthwhile. Remember even the highest mountain can be surmounted by building winding pathways.
Creativity is an attitude toward life in which you look at ways to improvise, do things differently and stretch your thinking beyond the norm. Unleash your creativity today, view your world in a new light or from a different perspective and new opportunities will begin to appear, where you only saw challenges before
If you use any mistakes you may make, as profound and powerful teachers. That will propel you to greater levels of, wisdom and knowledge. It becomes possible to celebrate your mistakes and thereby, turn them into something positive.
Challenges are opportunities to learn and grow. Never measure your performance against any challenges you are facing or have faced. Only question yourself when you keep repeating the same errors and facing the same challenges over and over again.
You have the ability to choose your attitude and level of happiness, you can allow things to get you down or you can choose to view any challenges as a vehicle that is moving you closer to hidden opportunities. When something difficult happens in your life, choose to see it as something that is merely polishing you up, to make your life more beautiful.
When you are out paddling in the sea of life, sometimes the waves are not predictable, smooth or controllable. Should the unexpected happen, you can either allow the waves of challenge to overwhelm you or you can learn to surf and ride the wave of challenge to new levels of success and achievement.
At some point in our lives we all get knocked down. Spend as little time as possible licking your wounds, before you pull things together and get on with life. The measure of who you really are is never in the fact that you got knocked down, but rather how long you allow things to keep you down, before you begin taking the action necessary to get you back on your feet. Through entertainment and practical examples, this inspirational talk will teach you to view all challenges as opportunities.
Proudly brought to you by Andrew Horton.
