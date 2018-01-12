Overcoming challenges through learning is always the best option

After you have overcome any challenge that may have come your way, pause and reflect on everything that can be learned from that experience. Never allow lessons to escape, because you were too busy to reflect on them long enough, to gain the knowledge they have to offer.

When you are faced with any challenges, you have only a few choices, you can either learn from them, hide from them or you can run from them. Learning is always the best option, so stop cowering and make the choice to learn from any challenges and then do what it takes to boldly walk through them. Drowning is never a result of falling into water; you only drown if you stay in the water

Rise to the challenge and realize that you have a unique capacity to shape your life. Search around and especially within yourself for the kind of growth that will shape and fulfill you. This challenge may seem impossible, but the effort will most certainly be worthwhile. Remember even the highest mountain can be surmounted by building winding pathways.