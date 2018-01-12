Features

WATCH/LISTEN| Why you should consider having a lawyer & an accountant when receiving funding

12 January 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/Matthias Ziegler.
Image: 123RF.

Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee share information on why business owners need to be well prepared with their lawyer and accountant about the objectives and income values stated by the funder.

Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee share information on preparation.

