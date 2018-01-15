Activities to do during a gap year

Experience a different culture. A vacation allows you to see a different culture. A gap year allows you to live it. You’ll spend nine months to immerse yourself in a new world.

Learn a new language. We live in an increasingly global society and what better way to pick up a new language — or sharpen an old one — than by immersing yourself with native speakers

Develop new life skills. Hone your global competency, learn about entrepreneurship and improve your ability to communicate and adapt quickly in the face of challenges.