Activities to do during a gap year
Experience a different culture. A vacation allows you to see a different culture. A gap year allows you to live it. You’ll spend nine months to immerse yourself in a new world.
Learn a new language. We live in an increasingly global society and what better way to pick up a new language — or sharpen an old one — than by immersing yourself with native speakers
Develop new life skills. Hone your global competency, learn about entrepreneurship and improve your ability to communicate and adapt quickly in the face of challenges.
Discover a hidden passion. Whether it’s photography, organic farming or international relations, a gap year can help you find dormant interests.
Prep for college. A gap year can teach you the independence you need to make the most of college. Plus, there is a benefit for students who display commitment, passion, and perseverance to something bigger than themselves.
Improve yourself. You’ll be working alongside local residents on projects that matter to them, but you’ll also be learning and developing your own skills in the process. Sure, you’ll be making an impact, but you’re going to gain just as much, or more, from the experience as the local community.
Live life to the fullest. Spending a year in another town, city or event country will bring adventures, stories and memories to last a lifetime.
Boost your job prospects. Participating in a bridge year displays the qualities that many employers are looking for in a prospect: courage, teamwork, curiosity, service, open-mindedness and a willingness to try something new. The grit you’ll acquire can be a cornerstone to success.
Break down classroom walls. You’ve been sitting in classrooms for years. A bridge year gets you out of a desk and into the real world, and is a great way to recharge your battery before college.
Have fun and make lasting friendships. You’ll be an active member of a community teaming up with local professionals and networking with other Fellows. When you take a gap year, you’re joining a group of young people with aspirations and goals similar to your own.
