CoolPlay prevents kids from violence & poverty

Grace Mapfumo watched from the sidelines as her daughter pounded across the asphalt court in pursuit of the ball. A dedicated mother, Mapfumo often showed up in support of her daughter’s netball games.

Over time, something began to stir in her – the desire to make a difference. Having played netball from a young age herself, Mapfumo realised she had the knowledge and the time to take the team further and volunteered to help out.

CoolPlay, a Laureus Sport for Good project, recognised her natural connection with the girls and offered her the chance to participate in a formal coaching training that would enable her to teach the girls skills that extend beyond sport.