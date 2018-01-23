How to recover from interview mistakes

“When we feel nervous, any little mistake we make can seem like something catastrophic. This is usually not the case though, so its best to try and remain calm and deal with the situation the best way you know how – the way you handle yourself can also tell your interviewer a lot about you, and may even turn out to be in your favour,” says van den Barselaar.

She suggests the following ways to deal with some of the most common interview mistakes:

You get a curve-ball question

It goes without saying that you should come prepared to answer common interview questions about everything from your strengths and weaknesses to why you left your last job. However, you should also be ready to face the possibility that you won’t be able to answer something, either because you don’t know the answer or you never considered the perspective before.

“This is becoming increasingly common in our dynamic workplace, as employers look to make changes to the interview process to ensure they are finding the best candidates for their businesses.

In these cases, don’t try to fake your way through an answer. Instead, tell the interviewer that this is one of those topics that you don't have a lot of experience within your current role. But don’t leave it there: share an example of how when confronted with a new issue, you took steps to solve the problem.

Explain the process that you went through to demonstrate your learnability in response to changing circumstances,” suggests van den Barselaar.

You’re not sure what to say

There’s a scene in Friends when Ross doesn’t know how to answer a question, and his internal monologue keeps telling him to say something, anything. “This is the longest anyone has gone without talking,” he tells himself. In actuality, it just feels that way inside your head. “

It’s OK to use silence. Take a deep breath, think, and then respond. You’re showing thoughtfulness – and its best to take your time to create an answer you’re sure about, rather than just saying anything,” says van den Barselaar.