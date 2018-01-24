Market research mistakes that SME owners should avoid

Many small businesses see market research as a luxury but this is not so. It is a valuable growth tool for any business no matter the size. By doing market research you will be able to understand your client base better, keep your business model relevant and develop good growth goals for your company.

When you start your market research it is important to approach it in the most objective manner possible. There are two types of market research you can do. Primary market research refers to data sourced directly from your customers, competition or location.

This can be done through questionnaires, focus groups, surveys, and customer feedback. Secondary market research is information and data that has been collected and analyzed by a secondary source. You can use this research to identify competitors and potential markets.