Conquering contradictions to become a national hero

The 24-year-old sprinter hails from Pretoria, where he matriculated from Hoërskool Akasia in 2011. Despite having one weaker leg and walking with a limp, he was set on testing himself through a career in athletics.

Du Toit moved to Stellenbosch the following year to train at the town’s university, which facilitates South Africa’s top para-athletic sprinting group. That same year he competed at the Paralympics in London, where he ran in the T37 category for athletes with a coordination impairment on one side of the body.

At that stage he was still transitioning from middle to sprint distance running under a new coach, Suzanne Ferreira. While the international outing didn’t produce any medals for the youngster, it inspired him to push harder than ever.

Du Toit’s improvement since then has been rapid. He claimed bronze in both the 400m and 800m races at the IPC World Athletics Championships in 2013 and silver in the 100m sprint at the Commonwealth Games a year later.