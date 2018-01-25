The importance of a marketing budget for your business

The marketing budget is often the first to be cut when times get tough but it shouldn’t. It is a critical component of your business and without it you will struggle to grow your business. Therefore, it is critical to look at what it entails and how you can create an affordable marketing budget for your business.

A marketing budget is made of two components time and money. These both need to be invested to make a successful marketing campaign. How do you work out how much money and time you need to spend on your marketing budget? Here are four questions to consider:

What are your business goals?

The first question to consider is what are the business goals you wish to achieve? Do you want to make more sales? Do you want to create greater brand awareness? Do you just want to stay top of your consumer’s mind? These goals will affect the amount of money which you invest into your marketing strategies.