Why are mentors so important?

It is commonly believed that you are the average of the five people you spend most of your time around. Are you surrounding yourself with the right people, who exhibit some or all of the characteristics you aspire to have or be. Investing your time with these people will allow you to see what is possible and make that possibility both believable and achievable for you.

When you surround yourself with the right people, you dramatically increase your chances of identifying the opportunities that lie hidden in every challenge, because you are consistently operating in a positive environment that is conducive to creative thought and action.

You can have more than one Mentor at a time but make sure that you carefully select the right people to include in your reference group.

These people must consistently offer you a positive push, so that you can reach your full potential. When you envelope yourself in the perfect circle of excellence, your success will become almost effortless and anything is possible for you.