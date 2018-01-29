PhD students save Cape Town water crisis from a lab equipment

They could be sore losers or game changers. He set his chemistry class at Stellenbosch University the task of finding solutions. And while they may not have been able to avert the disaster, they did come up with some innovative ways to save our remaining water.

Jonathan Hay and two of his fellow PhD students, Monica Clements and Anton Hamann, came out of the exercise having devised a method of saving water from lab equipment.

Many of the apparatuses in their chemistry department require water to function, but aren’t necessarily designed to save it. So Hay and company created a Closed Cold-Water Recycling System to fix that.

Consisting of a cooler box, garden hose, laboratory silicone piping and garden fountain pump, the system cools used water with ice and then recycles it in a closed system. Without first being chilled, the liquid is too hot to be reused.