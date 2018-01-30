How success doesn't come from keeping yourself busy

Being busy is what happens when we find ourselves adrift from what really matters in our life. Being busy is what happens when we find ourselves working to the values and goals of others in our lives.

Keeping busy takes people away from their own thoughts and visions. It takes them away from working toward their own success or their own purpose. Busy people have little time to consider ‘the big picture’, they are busy working on a little piece of a puzzle without knowing where or whether it fits.

What happens when we are busy?

– We stop talking to people.

– We stop listening to others.

– It takes time away from other important things.

– It takes time away from other important people in our lives.

– It negatively effects our health.

Tao master, Chuang-tse tells this interesting story:

‘There was a man who disliked seeing his footprints and his shadow. He decided to escape from them, and he began to run. But as he ran along, more footprints appeared, while his shadow easily kept up with him. Thinking he was going too slowly, he ran faster and faster without stopping, until he finally collapsed from exhaustion and died. If he had only stood still, there would have been no footprints. If he had only rested in the shade, his shadow would have quietly disappeared.’