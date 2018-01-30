Tuition-free specialised training at UCLA Law is open for applications from African graduates of South African law schools.

Fellows will have an opportunity to learn a specialisation in Public Interest Law and Policy‚ Law and Sexuality‚ or related fields at UCLA through the LL.M‚ Sonke Gender Justice said in a statement on Tuesday. The aim is to build the capacity of South African lawyers through coursework emphasising human rights‚ global health‚ gender‚ sexuality and advocacy for social change.

UCLA Law-Sonke Fellows receive a full-tuition grant to enroll in the LL.M programme‚ valued at approximately $60‚000. "While living expenses are not included or guaranteed‚" Sonke said it "assists fellows with identifying funds for their studies‚ often securing at least a portion of living‚ studying‚ and travel expenses for their academic year".

On completion of the LL.M at UCLA Law‚ fellows have the opportunity to apply for a one-year fellowship with the Sonke Policy Development and Advocacy unit‚ to assist with research‚ policy analysis and community education and apply the skills they acquire through their LL.M.

“The fellowship gave me an opportunity to reflect critically on the work I had done in the public interest law centre and to think about innovative ways of approaching my work in future‚” said Thabang Pooe‚ a 2015-2016 UCLA-Sonke Fellow. “The multidisciplinary approach promoted by the programme has given me knowledge and skills in areas I would not have considered in the past. It was truly an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Nomonde Nyembe‚ a 2011-2012 UCLA-Sonke Fellow‚ stated: “When coupling the Masters programme with a fellowship at an NGO‚ it allowed me to live what I learnt. The fellowship has allowed me to view a career in social justice as a method of capacity building. I now know that my career is not limited only to law‚ but engages and uses law as it exists and relates to people’s realities.”

Applications are currently open until 15 February 2018. The fellowship is open to African legal professionals and law graduates holding an LL.B. degree from a South African law school. Non-South Africans must also hold a South African work permit.

The application fee for UCLA Law is $85‚ but applicants may apply to UCLA Law for a fee waiver.

Requests for assistance can be directed to Nabeelah Mia‚ a 2016-2017 Policy Development and Advocacy Fellow‚ at Sonke Gender Justice‚ via email at nabeelah@genderjustice.org.za. UCLA Law‚ email llm@law.ucla.edu‚ can be contacted for questions about UCLA Law’s online LL.M application procedure or fee waiver.