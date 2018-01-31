Michaela summits Mount Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair for disabled children

She reached her goal, proving that a small endeavor could have a huge impact. But while Mycroft, who has cerebral palsy, would be able to move around with ease, other children like her weren’t so lucky. So Mycroft kept going – and the Chaeli Campaign was born.

For the past 12 years, she has used the foundation to raise money to assist disabled children around the country, as well as provide therapy services through the Chaeli Cottage.

Here, children from disadvantaged communities can receive regular therapy and assistance. Her efforts have also resulted in a similar programme in Zimbabwe, Hope in Motion, which assists disabled children and their families.

For her outstanding commitment to helping others, Mycroft was awarded the International Children’s Peace Prize in 2011, and the Nobel Peace Laureates’ Medal for Social Activism the following year.