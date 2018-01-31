WATCH | How to become a fire fighter & save lives
31 January 2018 - 12:00
Fire Fighter Nkosikhona Andile Khumalo from the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan explains the important role that fire fighters play in different communities to save peoples’ lives and what it takes to become a professional fire fighter.
Fire Fighter Nkosikhona Andile Khumalo from the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan explains the important role that fire fighter.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE