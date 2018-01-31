Features

WATCH | How to become a fire fighter & save lives

31 January 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
Image: 123RF

Fire Fighter Nkosikhona Andile Khumalo from the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan explains the important role that fire fighters play in different communities to save peoples’ lives and what it takes to become a professional fire fighter. 

