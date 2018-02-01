Features

WATCH | How township news writers make good money

01 February 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
“Readers are leaders” said Bulelani Balabala who interviewed young township entrepreneur Tumi Monaheng who is the founder of Dream Finders that owns Tembisa News. Tumi shares information on how he made it as an entrepreneur in the township.  

