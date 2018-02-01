WATCH | How township news writers make good money
01 February 2018 - 12:00
“Readers are leaders” said Bulelani Balabala who interviewed young township entrepreneur Tumi Monaheng who is the founder of Dream Finders that owns Tembisa News. Tumi shares information on how he made it as an entrepreneur in the township.
“Readers are leaders” said Bulelani Balabala.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE