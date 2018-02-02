The smart driver’s guide to saving money

1. Empty the boot and clear out the trash

Before you pull out of your driveway, remove anything from the car that you don’t need. Suitcases from the boot, golf clubs, even gym bags. You want to make sure you car isn’t carrying around any extra weight. The heavier the car, the more petrol it burns.

2. Increase your car’s aerodynamics

If your car has a roof rack, take it off. If you have a bicycle rack on the back, remove it. If you’re fortunate enough to go canoeing every weekend, don’t leave the canoe strapped to your car during the week. Clunky attachments on the car increases drag. This means the car works harder to move forward and uses more petrol.

The aerodynamics of your car is very important. So, when you’re on the highway, keep the car windows closed too. Use the air vents for fresh air or even the air con if it gets too hot.

3. Check your tyre pressure every time you fill up

You need to make sure that your tyre pressure is at the right levels for your car at all times. Check the car’s instruction manual or the inside of the driver’s door for the best levels to inflate the wheels to. If the tyres are too flat, the car will use more petrol.