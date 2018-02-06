Thick Munchies, a beautiful way to look at plus-size models

Asanda Mataku dreamed of becoming a model, but in an industry where skinny is the norm, she didn’t quite fit. That didn’t put her off. Thick, with a tummy and rolls, Mataku was proud of her body.

She entered a local competition where she won over the judges, taking second place. But still, people laughed at her weight. So she laughed back. “I was born with beauty and with confidence and I won’t let anyone take it away,” she says.

In a society of unachievable and ever-changing beauty standards, where women are constantly shamed by others or each other, Mataku’s confidence is rare and refreshing.