Increasing co-operation & synergy in road safety with young traffic officers

“You should demonstrate what you have learned at the college on the road and ensure that you contribute towards the reduction of needless road accidents,” said Ngomane.

He said the traffic officers must work hard to help boost the reputation of the college so that more youngsters will enrol to become traffic officers.

In addition, MEC Ngomane invited SADC countries to make use of the state-of-the-art college.

“This will lead to increased co-operation and synergy in road safety initiatives and law enforcement for the province and neighboring countries,” he added.

The traffic officers who graduated from the Mpumalanga Traffic College received certificates after 12 months of training. The programme consisted of various elements of traffic law enforcement, such as firearm handling, Aarto implementation, the National Road Traffic Act, loads, vehicle control and the transportation of dangerous goods.

The Mpumalanga Traffic College was launched early in 2017 and can accommodate 161 learners. There are 13 such traffic colleges in the country.