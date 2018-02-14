How to capture our actions today that will one day be history

The Zimbabwean-born photographer, who lives in South Africa and creates images under the name Dambakuombera, has captured some of the most powerful images of protest in recent years. “I’m a photographer inspired by change,” he says.

“I believe in every age there happens to be a need to stand for or against something,” Zhuwaki says. For him, it’s been challenges within the tertiary education sector. He documented the #FeesMustFall movement in the Western Cape, and Open Stellenbosch, which protested the lack of diversity at Stellenbosch University.

“I like to explore and interrogate how young people can contribute towards the transformation of public spaces,” he says. Even if the country remains divided on the methods of protest, the influence that the youth have had on shifting the paradigm has been monumental.

“Change can be beautiful and it can be ugly,” Zhuwaki says. The photographer documents both, his work serving to acknowledge, to historicise and to give credence to the struggle. “When I take an image, I want to capture a moment that will become a visual archive for future generations,” he explains.