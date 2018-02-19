Fibre processing & manufacturing sector crafting a brighter future for the youth

The course is an initiative of the municipality to help unemployed youth with skills that will enable them to find employment. It forms part of government’s Comprehensive Rural Development Programme that aims to tackle under development, food security, unemployment, poverty and other social ills which have become synonymous with rural areas.

With the programme approved by the South African Qualifications Authority and accredited by the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority as a national service provider of Level 2 vocational skills, participants walk away with a reputable qualification.

“These young people will be able to provide employment opportunities to other youth who were not part of the programme. The fact that they now have certificates means that they can work anywhere they want or even open up their businesses,” said KwaDukuza Mayor Richard Mthembu.

Graduate Phumlani Ndlovu thanked the municipality for giving them these skills.

“I heard about the opportunity from my ward councillor. I was sitting helpless at home without a job. Now, thanks to this wonderful initiative, we have new skills and we’ll be able to do more to contribute to the economy,” said Ndlovu.