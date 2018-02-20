4 questions you should ask your interviewer

While they can be intimidating and overwhelming, job interviews should not be seen, or treated as, a one-way street. While it is your chance to make a good first impression as a candidate, it should also be seen as your chance to find out more about the position and the organisation.

ManpowerGroup South Africa’s managing director, Lyndy van den Barselaar, suggests that you prepare some questions for your interviewer ahead of your interview.

“While you will be preparing to answer questions about your skills, experience and future vision, you should also be thinking about some questions to ask your interviewer. These may be based around the role you will be taking on, the structure of the team, the organisation itself or ways of working,” she explains.

Van den Barselaar lists some interesting questions you may want to include on your list, which will help you to gain deeper insight into the role you are interviewing for and the expectations of your performance therein:

1. What is one accomplishment you would like to see from me in the first 90 days?

Most interviewees ask questions like, “What is an average day like?”. Instead, try to ask questions that will reveal what the company is looking for in a top-notch employee.

By asking this question, you show that you care about the needs of the organisation and that you are willing to put some thought into the day-to-day tasks of the job. It also shows that you are vision-oriented. “The questions you ask can say a lot about you, and asking this kind of question displays an interest in the role and how success will be measured,” says van den Barselaar.