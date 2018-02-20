Features

LISTEN |Unpacking debt and equity as funding instruments

20 February 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/christianchan.
123RF/christianchan.
Image: 123RF

Two words that often strike a chord of fear in entrepreneurs are "debt and equity" Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee are joined in studio by Refilwe Moloto, Founder & Principal advisor: Ambassador Advisory to unpack debt and equity as funding instruments.

WATCH | Sky is no limit as teens send SA's first private satellite into space

Brittany Bull’s squad may look like any other high-school girl gang. But they’re so much more than that. The teenagers are part of the team behind ...
Features
7 days ago

Want to be more successful? Here are some quick and easy tips

Yes, we can become successful quicker. It is possible to speed up the process. Why drag out the process when we can make things happen by doing ...
Features
7 days ago

LISTEN |Breaking stereotypes when working in a niche career stream

Working in a niche industry doesn’t leave much room for creativity.
Features
11 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. Want to be more successful? Here are some quick and easy tips Features
  4. PhD students save Cape Town water crisis from a lab equipment Features
  5. Thick Munchies, a beautiful way to look at plus-size models Features

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X