LISTEN |Unpacking debt and equity as funding instruments
20 February 2018 - 12:00
Two words that often strike a chord of fear in entrepreneurs are "debt and equity" Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee are joined in studio by Refilwe Moloto, Founder & Principal advisor: Ambassador Advisory to unpack debt and equity as funding instruments.
