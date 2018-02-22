Features

WATCH |How to develop a career as a social media brand manager

22 February 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

Social media has changed the way people interact with each other over the years.

Social media has changed the way people interact with each other over the years and in some way social media has also developed new careers.

Ntsiki Mkhize together with studio guests Sarah Hoffman social media law specialist and Karabo Ntshweng social media manager/ Tv & radio presenter share information on social media branding for individuals and organisations and how a person can use social media to boost their career.

6 days ago

1 month ago

3 days ago

