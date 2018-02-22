WATCH |How to develop a career as a social media brand manager
22 February 2018 - 12:00
Social media has changed the way people interact with each other over the years and in some way social media has also developed new careers.
Ntsiki Mkhize together with studio guests Sarah Hoffman social media law specialist and Karabo Ntshweng social media manager/ Tv & radio presenter share information on social media branding for individuals and organisations and how a person can use social media to boost their career.
