Female students behind the launch of South Africa’s first privately-owned satellite to make it into space

Bull and a group of other promising students participated in a week-long science camp to learn about space technology, hosted by South Africa’s Meta Economic Development Organisation (MEDO).

Satellite engineers from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology taught the learners to design and build payloads – the technology within satellites that enables communication and transmits information to the ground.

They participated in trials to launch small satellites into the atmosphere using high-altitude weather balloons, which provide insight that assists with disaster prevention, particularly with regard to droughts, wildfires and flooding.

Bull has been able to enjoy the practical side of science and use the theory she was taught in class. The experience changed the way she sees her role as a woman in the field.