WATCH |What creativity, adaptability & collaboration mean in a niche career space
23 February 2018 - 12:00
Monique Wainstein Geoscientist at GIBB’s Dam Hydropower and underground work sector talks to Katlego Msomi about the innovative work that she does in South Africa and African countries, the important role that a geoscientist plays in everything that involves all forms of civil engineering.
Monique explains her primary focus being dam engineering and how young woman can make it in the male dominated niche career.
