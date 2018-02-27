The difference between a mentor & business coach: which one do you need?

Often the terms “mentor” and “coach” are used interchangeably but there is a difference between them. It is important to understand your goal when choosing which type of adviser, you would need for your business. What is the difference?

A business mentor is usually someone who has a lot of experience in the field of business which you operate in. They will help you to create your long term goals for your business. They will help you to develop strategies for your business and they will be someone who you can bounce your ideas off.

A mentor looks at your business and helps you to see the challenges and gives advice on potential strategies to overcome these problems. They are usually with you for a long time and it is normally an informal association.

The experience of a mentor will help you to save time and money when it comes to considering different strategies or they may even give you new ideas to consider. The mentor will also be concerned with your personal life and help you to work on a balance between your personal and business life.