WATCH |Social & mobile marketing do's and don'ts

28 February 2018 - 07:00 By business day tv

A transformational of marketing is underway as we spend more time on our mobiles, tablets and laptops. The challenge for businesses is to connect with customers through all these devices in real time and create campaigns that work across social media.

But in countries where a majority of people still don’t have access to the internet, how can businesses best reach them?  Andrew McHenry , Director of Operator Engagement at Digitata Insights  gives insightful information on this topic. 

7 days ago

27 days ago

28 days ago

