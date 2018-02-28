WATCH |Social & mobile marketing do's and don'ts
28 February 2018 - 07:00
A transformational of marketing is underway as we spend more time on our mobiles, tablets and laptops.
A transformational of marketing is underway as we spend more time on our mobiles, tablets and laptops. The challenge for businesses is to connect with customers through all these devices in real time and create campaigns that work across social media.
But in countries where a majority of people still don’t have access to the internet, how can businesses best reach them? Andrew McHenry , Director of Operator Engagement at Digitata Insights gives insightful information on this topic.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE