Google wants to match job-seekers to employment ads

01 March 2018 - 11:35 By Staff Reporter
A Google logo is seen at the garage where the company was founded on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California.
Image: STEPHEN LAM

A new job search experience is launching today in Kenya‚ Nigeria and South Africa.

Google said: "For the first time‚ when someone uses their phone or computer to search on Google for a job‚ they will see a streamlined experience letting them explore‚ research and find relevant‚ local job postings".

“Finding employment is still very difficult for many people‚” said Google South Africa country director Luke Mckend. “With unemployment in South Africa so high‚ this new job search experience will help the millions of South Africans searching for new opportunities. We believe that the web allows anyone‚ anywhere‚ of any age‚ to grow their business‚ learn the skills they need to get a job‚ to grow in their career‚ become an entrepreneur or developer. This new jobs search tool will be a key driver for connecting job seekers to open opportunities..."

Google claims the new search is "an immersive experience" that lets job-seekers explore jobs from across the web and refine their search to meet their specific needs.

"Users will able to view at-a-glance details about the posting‚ such as job title‚ location‚ whether it’s full-time‚ part-time or an internship‚ as well as detailed information should a job be of interest. Using Google Maps integration‚ job seekers can search for jobs any place they can find on the map‚ and if they’re signed in‚ they can even see how long it would take to commute to the job from home."

Job-seekers can also push the “get alerts” button to get email notifications when new jobs matching their search appear.

At the same time‚ Google is inviting all job sites‚ platforms and employers - big and small - to integrate with its system and make their jobs eligible to display in the new jobs search experience. It is also collaborating with companies like Job Mail.

