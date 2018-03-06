Successful ways that digital marketing has helped young entrepreneurs

Digital marketing refers to advertising which is done through digital channels like search engines, websites, social media, email, and mobile apps. There are seven factors which are critical to think about when doing digital marketing.

Review what you have done

If you have done a digital marketing strategy before you need to review what you have done. See which channels were successful and which ones were not.

Create a brand persona

For digital, you need a brand persona which is replicated throughout your brand. It is the story which you tell your audience no matter which digital platform you choose.

Get a website

The website is the foundation for any digital strategy. You will direct all your marketing efforts to your website, so it is critical to your marketing.

Having a website will also add to your credibility. Your website should be mobile-friendly. There should be a blog on it which is updated regularly. There should be a comprehensive “about” page which encourages people to connect with your brand. In addition, you should have links for social sharing so that your blogs can be shared by your followers.