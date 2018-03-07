Features

LISTEN |What is required from entrepreneurs during phases of contraction

07 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

Miles Crisp, Group CEO: Tarsus Technology Group, unpacks what is required from entrepreneurs during phases of contraction in the business. Darryl Prince, a sales expert, gives tips on how to identify the right person in a company to present your sales pitch to.

