LISTEN |What is required from entrepreneurs during phases of contraction
07 March 2018 - 12:00
Miles Crisp, Group CEO: Tarsus Technology Group, unpacks what is required from entrepreneurs during phases of contraction in the business. Darryl Prince, a sales expert, gives tips on how to identify the right person in a company to present your sales pitch to.
