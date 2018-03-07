Features

WATCH |How nature can produce beautiful soulful music

07 March 2018 - 07:00 By Beautiful News

Qhawekazi Giyose cultivates and celebrates her identity with her music. Her sound is a manifesto that honours her pride in the traditions passed down through generations of isiXhosa people.

She makes and plays traditional instruments made from calabash gourds and tree branches which enhance her soulful vocals. Using the uhadi and umrhubhe musical bows – uncommon in local music – Giyose is infusing contemporary songs with the rich lyrical and musical heritage of her culture. 

She recently obtained a BA in Ethnomusicology and Jazz vocals from Rhodes University – has helped her become a stronger musician with a greater awareness of herself. “The more we learn about heritage, the more we understand the core of who we are,” she says.

